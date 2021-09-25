Assam eviction drive violence: CM Sarma says PFI visited spot day ago

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday members of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) had visited a day ago the village where an eviction drive turned violent leading to death of at least two people in police firing.

Facing flak over the handling of the controversial eviction of “illegal settlers” in Assam’s Darrang district on Thursday, Sarma said various pieces of evidence were emerging with time implicating certain people, including a lecturer.

“We have the names of six persons. Prior to the day of incident, the PFI visited the site in the name of carrying food items to evicted families. Various evidence are now emerging, implicating certain people, including a lecturer,” Sarma told reporters.

On Friday, the BJP had alleged that various forces, including the PFI, could have instigated protesters to attack Assam Police personnel, a charge denied by the outfit. Sarma had asked who could have instigated the violence as discussions were were held for four months before going ahead with the eviction drive.

“There was an intelligence report that certain people collected ₹28 lakh during the last three months saying that there will be no eviction. When they couldn't resist eviction, they mobilised public and created havoc on that day,” the chief minister added.

He reiterated that evictions were done with the consent of all and that he had explained the same to the Congress, but mayhem followed. “I had told them about evictions and that they should ensure no resistance, which they promised. I explained the same thing to the Congress. They agreed with me and appreciated the decision. They created mayhem the next day,” he added.

On Friday, he said 11 policemen were injured in the clashes that took place at Sipajhar in Darrang district, adding a judicial enquiry would be held into the incident.

A video of a man slinging a camera and hitting an apparently dead person with a bullet wound on his chest during the clashes has sent shockwaves across the state, following which the man was arrested. Sarma had said on Friday the state government cannot be demeaned by one video.