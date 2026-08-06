Assam flood toll rises to 95; Himanta, Nadda visit worst-hit village in Sivasagar

Flood Update

An aerial view of a rescue operation in flood affected areas of Assam. (X)

The death toll in Assam’s devastating floods rose to 95 on Wednesday after five more people died in flood-related incidents, even as Union health minister JP Nadda visited the worst-hit village in Sivasagar district and assured the Centre’s full support for relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts.

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According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two deaths each were reported from Sivasagar and Biswanath districts, while one person died in Golaghat district. One person remains missing in Udalguri district.

The ASDMA report said 160,653 people continue to be affected across 14 districts. A total of 12,356 displaced people are currently taking shelter in 45 relief camps set up in the flood-hit areas.

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited Nepalikhuti village, one of the worst-affected areas in Sivasagar district, and reviewed the devastation caused by the floods. Accompanied by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state ministers, he surveyed the village on a tractor.

Nepalikhuti, located near the Assam-Nagaland border, witnessed extensive flooding after heavy rainfall in the neighbouring state on July 19 caused the Dikhow river to overflow.

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{{^usCountry}} Hundreds of families in the village have lost their homes and belongings, while most livestock have perished. Much of the village remains buried under thick layers of debris from damaged houses and river silt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hundreds of families in the village have lost their homes and belongings, while most livestock have perished. Much of the village remains buried under thick layers of debris from damaged houses and river silt. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have personally seen the devastation caused by the river flowing from Mon (in Nagaland). People have lost lives, livestock and their homes. We are with you in this hour of distress,” Nadda told reporters after the visit.

“The state government is undertaking rescue and relief efforts in a proactive and effective manner. The scale of devastation is such that it will take time (for rehabilitation). But I assure you on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no lack of support from the Centre, be it financially, help rebuild lives or compensation,” he added.

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Later in the day, Nadda chaired a meeting with Sarma and senior officials to review the flood situation and assess preparedness to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases in the affected areas.

“The Union health ministry has assured all possible support and, wherever feasible, necessary relaxation in norms and guidelines to enable the state government to undertake an extensive healthcare outreach,” Sarma said after the meeting.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions What is the current death toll from the floods in Assam? The death toll in Assam’s devastating floods rose to 95. How many people are currently displaced by the floods? A total of 12,356 displaced people are currently taking shelter in 45 relief camps set up in the flood-hit areas. What assurances did Union health minister JP Nadda provide regarding flood relief? Nadda assured that there would be no lack of support from the Centre for relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding efforts. What measures are being taken to prevent water-borne diseases in the affected areas? Nadda chaired a meeting to assess preparedness to prevent outbreaks of water-borne diseases in the affected areas.