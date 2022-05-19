Assam floods: Schools, Colleges to remain shut in Cachar district till May 20

Incessant rains and landslides in the past few days have thrown life out of gear in several parts of Assam, prompting the Cachar district administration to shut all educational institutions and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours with effect from Thursday. The order is effective from 6 am today, a notification from district officials said.

Assam | In view of the flood situation, the Cachar district administration has closed all educational institutions (government and private) and non-essential private establishments for 48 hours (May 19th and 20th) in the district. pic.twitter.com/cXUx6ZA9tn — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

The northeastern state has been hit by massive floods after torrential rainfall for the past couple of days, following which the water level of rivers has gradually increased.

A report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday revealed that 1.19 lakh people in Cachar district have been affected.

At least one person has died.

In view of the situation, the administration has set up 135 relief camps and 113 distribution centres, in which 48,304 flood-affected people, including 6,911 children and 50 pregnant women/lactating mothers, are taking shelter, the report informed.

The massive landslides and waterlogging have also destroyed the state's infrastructure, bridges, and roads. In a video shared news agency ANI, a portion of Kampur-Kathiatali connecting road in the Nagaon district can be seen washing away in flood.

#WATCH | Assam: A portion of Kampur-Kathiatali connecting road in Nagaon district washed away in flood. Several parts of the state are reeling under flood. pic.twitter.com/GXJ2GwD3dx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Communication lines have also snapped in some parts of Assam, completely isolating those stuck in the flood-hit and low-lying areas.

Over forty highlands have been built by the Assam Forest department for providing shelter to animals due to the ongoing floods in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries of the state.

Minister for environment and forest, Parimal Suklabaidya said on Wednesday that his department is in a complete state of preparedness to rescue animals from the onslaught of ongoing floods in Kaziranga and other National Parks and wildlife sanctuaries.