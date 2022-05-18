Over 660,000 affected by floods in 27 districts of Assam: Govt

Guwahati: Flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Wednesday with over 660,000 people in 27 districts of the state getting affected, according to a government bulletin.

“The worst affected district is Dima Hasao where rail and road connectivity has been affected due to erosion due to floods and landslides. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity soon and ensure supply of food and other essentials,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that 4 metric tonne essential items has been sent to Dima Hasao Wednesday and another 12 metric tonne would be dropped by Indian Air Force helicopters at Halflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao.

Due to disruption in connectivity, supply of essentials has been affected to Barak Valley in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Both Tripura and Mizoram have already started rationing petroleum products.

“Efforts are on to start continuous road connectivity to Barak Valley. As on date, there is 22,000 metric tonne of rice and other essentials. Petroleum products would also last for another 7-10 days. So, I urge people there not to panic,” said Sarma.

The chief minister said the residents of Hojai district who were stranded due to floods are being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army personnel.

Sarma informed that in view of large number of people getting stranded at Silchar in Barak Valley due to disruption in rail and road connectivity, Assam cabinet on Wednesday signed an MoU with Flybig airlines to operate additional flights between Guwahati and Silchar in the next 10 days.

“The price of tickets in the sector has been fixed at ₹3,000 per ticket and any additional expenses incurred by Flybig due to discounted fares would be given as subsidy by the Assam government,” he said.

The government move followed a sharp increase in flight tickets from Silchar to Guwahati and Kolkata in the past few days following disruption in rail and road connectivity.

Sarma said that if rains don’t cause further damage, it will take another 45 days to completely resume rail connectivity between Silchar and Guwahati. He added that road connectivity would resume completely within the next few days.

According to a bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one more person drowned in the state due to floods, taking the total number of deaths to 9 since Friday. It added that 48,304 persons displaced due to floods are taking shelter in 135 relief camps.

