Assam government orders judicial probe into violence that left two dead

The Assam government on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence that left two civilians dead and 11 policemen injured in Darrang district even as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the administrative action but said that action will be taken against anyone involved.

According to the official notification issued by the Assam government, an inquiry will be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired judge of the Gauhati high court.

“The government in the home and political departments have decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of two civilians and injury of several others including police personnel in the firing incident that took place at Dhalpur area in Sipajhar revenue circle, under Darrang district on September 23, 2021,” it stated.

A 30-seconds video that went viral on social media on Thursday showed a group of policemen surrounding the local resident, who suddenly collapses to the ground due to an apparent gunshot, raining him with blows of the stick, with gunfire in the background.

Later, the man is seen lying motionless on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound on his chest even as the photographer, later identified by police as Bijay Shankar Baniya, repeatedly kicks and jumps on the apparently lifeless body. Baniya was later arrested and sent to 14-days judicial custody.

The visuals were tweeted by some state lawmakers and local residents, but their origin was not clear. HT couldn’t independently verify the visuals.

Responding to the video on Friday, Sarma said he would take action against the police, but that a “holistic view” should be taken.

“I think you cannot demean the government of Assam by some six to thirty second video...Take a holistic view. If any of our police people are involved, I am going to take action. No doubt on that. But how can 27000 acres of land can be encroached by two or three thousand families? People are dying for want of land. The landless people, people who are affected by floods. They are requesting government for land,” he said.

The chief minister also said, “Since 1983, that area is known for killings. Otherwise, normally people do not encroach on temple land. I have seen encroachments all around. Peaceful eviction drive was agreed upon, but who instigated?”

The controversial eviction was first mooted when Sarma visited the area on June 7 and instructed the district administration to clear the area occupied by “illegal settlers” for a community farming project for young people hailing from the state’s indigenous communities.