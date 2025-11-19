Assam: Govt school teacher arrested for molesting 11-year-old student

Silchar: A 39-year-old government school teacher in Assam’s Cachar district was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old female student inside the school premises, police said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar Partha Pratim Das said that officers have recorded the statement of the girl. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the incident happened a few days back and the girl’s family lodged a complaint on Wednesday.

“We received a complaint from the family and registered a case under section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested immediately, and we started further investigations,” additional superintendent of police (Lakhipur sub-district) Prithwiraj Rajkhowa said.

The accused, a resident of Kaptanpur area, works at a primary school in the locality. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar Partha Pratim Das said that officers have recorded the statement of the girl.

“He allegedly tried to molest her and touched her wrongly. This comes under sexual assault as per the POCSO Act and we are investigating the matter further,” he said.

The school authorities said they are also investigating the matter and the concerned authorities have been informed about it. According to officials of the education department, departmental action might take place soon.

In another case in Silchar of Cachar district, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly raping a married woman.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), around two weeks ago, the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house forcibly and raped her. Later, he clicked some objectionable pictures and videos of her, which he used to blackmail her further.

The woman, in her complaint, wrote that she was raped for several days under threat but eventually decided to fight back and informed the police.

Police said they registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the suspect on November 15. He was later produced before the court, which has sent him to judicial custody, SSP Das said.