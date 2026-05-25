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Assam govt tables UCC legislation, becomes third BJP-ruled state to do so

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said tribals will be kept outside the purview of UCC in line with similar provisions in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:57 am IST
By Utpal Parashar
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The Assam government on Monday tabled legislation in the state assembly to introduce a uniform civil code (UCC), a contentious and polarising issue, which refers to a common set of laws for personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and succession for all citizens.

On May 13, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said tribals, both residing in hills and plains, will be kept outside the purview of UCC.(@CMOfficeAssam/ANI)

Article 44 of the Constitution, one of the directive principles of state policy, advocates for a UCC. But respective religion-based civil codes have governed personal matters since independence.

In February 2024, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to pass a UCC law. Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state, Gujarat, followed suit in March. BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has set up a committee to draft the UCC. In Goa, the Goa Civil Code, derived from the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867, provides for compulsory registration of marriages before a civil authority

A pan-India UCC is the BJP’s third unfulfilled ideological promise. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status under the Constitution’s Article 370, the other two major ideological goals, have been achieved since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Tribal account for 12.45% of Assam’s population and Muslims 34.22%, according to the 2011 census.

Sarma said the UCC will regulate the minimum age of marriage, protect the right of women to family property, abolish polygamy, recognise live-in relationships, and mandate compulsory registration of marriages and divorces.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

marriage bjp uniform civil code
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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