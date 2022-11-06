Assam: Head teacher suspended after he comes to school carrying machete

The head teacher of a lower primary school in Assam’s Cachar district was rusticated after he came to the institution with a ‘dao’ (machete).

38-year-old Dhritimedha Das is a resident of the Tarapur area in Silchar and has been working as a teacher for over 11 years.

The video of the same had also gone viral on social media after which the police had to intervene and he was detained.

Officials from Silchar’s Rangirkhari police outpost said that they received calls from Radhamadhab Buniyadi School on Saturday morning about the incident and a team rushed there to take control of the situation.

“The head teacher tried to hide the weapon and acted like everything was normal. But we noticed fear amongst the students and other teachers after entering the school,” police said.

“We detained him inside the school briefly, collected the weapon and asked the education department to take further action,” added police.

Cachar district’s Deputy Inspector of Schools, Parvez Neehal Hazari said that the head teacher was angry and frustrated because of irregularities by other teachers.

“There are 13 teachers in that school where the requirement is for only seven teachers. The head teacher thought of doing something like this to bring back discipline,” Hazari said.

According to the education department, Das was trying to control the teachers by showing the machete.

As per the information received, no official complaint was lodged by the teachers of the school or the education department. However, Das has been temporarily suspended.

Das has refused to comment on this issue.

Moreover, police said that some notes have been found in his possession in which he blamed four teachers of the school if something happens to him. On another note, he reportedly said that he wants to kill three teachers.