Home / India News / Tirupati temple’s assets include over 10 tonnes of gold, cash worth 15,938cr

Tirupati temple’s assets include over 10 tonnes of gold, cash worth 15,938cr

india news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 04:50 PM IST

The trust said the gold deposit in banks increased by 2.9 tonnes which was 7,339.74 tonnes in 2019.

The temple shrine famous for Lord Venkateshwara receives between 50,000 and 1 lakh visitors every day.(PTI file photo)
The temple shrine famous for Lord Venkateshwara receives between 50,000 and 1 lakh visitors every day.(PTI file photo)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the temple trust of the revered hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh, has released a list of its assets. According to the statement, it has cash deposits totaling 15,938 crore and 10.3 tonnes of gold worth more than 5,300 crore in nationalised banks.

TTD’s executive officer, AV Dharma Reddy, told Times of India in an interview that the net worth of the trust has touched 2.26 lakh crore. "TTD's investments in the form of fixed deposits in various banks in 2019 was 13,025 crore, which has now increased to 15,938 crore. In the last three years, the investment increased by 2,900 crore," Reddy told the publication.

The trust said the gold deposit in banks increased by 2.9 tonnes which was 7,339.74 tonnes in 2019.

A Livemint report says the trust refuted any social media reports that claimed the TTD chairman and board had chosen to invest excess funds in the Andhra Pradesh government's securities. The trust said that "investment guidelines have been strengthened since 2019".

In a press release, the TTD said, "Devotees of Srivari are requested not to believe such conspiratorial false propaganda. Cash and gold deposits made by TTD in various banks are done in a very transparent manner,"

According to reports, the temple's total assets are dispersed over 7,123 acres, or roughly 960 properties, across India. Donations from worshippers, businesses, and institutions provide the temple with funding.

The temple shrine famous for Lord Venkateshwara receives between 50,000 and 1 lakh visitors every day, according to the TTD official website. On Saturday, 82,604 devotees visited the shrine.

A number of business tycoons, movie stars and other well-known people are seen paying their obeisance at the temple.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tirupati temple tirumala tirupati devasthanams
tirupati temple tirumala tirupati devasthanams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out