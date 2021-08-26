Assam man arrested for attacking woman with cleaver; 2nd incident in a week

Police in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district have arrested a 24-year old man for assaulting a 25-year-old woman with a meat cleaver at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday evening, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place close to a market and barely 150 metres from the Changsari police station at 5:30 pm on NH31. The condition of the woman, who sustained severe injuries on her stomach, is stated to be critical, police said.

“The victim, Manowara Begum, and the accused, Imram Hussain, are said to have been in a relationship. But the victim started avoiding him since January this year. This angered Hussain and he attacked her brutally on Wednesday evening,” Hitesh Roy, superintendent of police, Kamrup Rural, said.

“The victim received several injuries to her stomach and internal organs. The accused was later surrounded by people present near the spot and handed over to the police,” he added.

The woman was first rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to a private hospital, from where she was moved to Guwahati Medical College Hospital, where she is currently battling for her life.

Wednesday’s incident happened four days after a 2nd year college student was attacked with a machete by an employee of the same college at Dhemaji. The victim succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. The accused, who was arrested the same day, attacked her allegedly for refusing to marry him.