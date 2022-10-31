Assam: Man buys ‘dream’ bike using sack full of coins he saved over the years

A man in Assam's Karimganj district has bought a bike in exchange using a sack full of coins as downpayment, which he saved over the recent years.

Suranjan Roy, a resident of Karimganj's Ramkrishna Nagar and a small business owner, had had a dream of buying a bike for a long time, news agency ANI reported.

Roy made the purchase on Saturday evening from a TVS showroom near his neighbourhood, after he went there and expressed desire of his dream bike to the employees.

A staff of the showroom Barnali Paul told ANI that they showed Roy an “Apache 160 4V bike” as per his wish. “After seeing the bike, the man told us that he had ₹50,000 of coins and he wants to buy [the two-wheeler] in finance by depositing the amount as a downpayment,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that initially they were all shocked seeing the sack full of coins, but later they discussed the matter with the owner and “decided to deliver the bike to the man”.

Roy said that he saved the coins with the sole intent of buying a bike.

One of the visuals shared by ANI showed the coins being counted, while another showed Roy with the bike.

A similar incident was reported in July this year in West Bengal's Nadia district wherein a man named Subrata Sarkar bought a bike using saved coins worth ₹1.8lakh. The trader started saving Rs2 coins in November 2016 in wake of the cash crunch due to demonitisation. Before the purchase, his family had counted the savings and arranged them in five bags each carrying ₹10,000. Later, Sarkar hired a rickshaw and sent the bags and two separate sacks to the showroom to buy the bike.

