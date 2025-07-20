Assam man held for firing at friends after argument in Udalguri

Silchar: A resident of Assam’s Udalguri district was arrested for allegedly opening fire at two friends following a heated argument on Saturday. The two injured are receiving treatment at a hospital, police said. Police said that the accused was arrested within 30 minutes and further investigation is ongoing. (Representative photo)

Police identified the accused as Golap Kachari of Barakhata. “Kachari was in possession of an illegal gun. We have registered a case against him on charges of attempted murder,” Udalguri senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pushkin Jain said.

Locals said that a heated argument had reportedly broken out between Kachari and his friend Rebo Boro, following which Kachari took a pistol from his vehicle, fired two rounds into the air, and then shot directly at Rebo near Hatibandha pond under Kalaigaon Police Station. “Rebo was injured. Kulen Boro, who was also present, sustained injuries while trying to save Rebo,” a local resident said.

Rebo and Kulen were taken to a nearby health facility, from where Rebo was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

SSP Jain told HT that the accused was arrested within 30 minutes and further investigation is ongoing. “Kachari and Boro knew each other, and the police are investigating the reason behind the argument which led to the firing. The injured people are out of danger as per the reports from the hospital. Their statements will be recorded soon,” Jain added.