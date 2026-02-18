Assam man poses as bank official, sells rented cars online in Arunachal; arrested

Naharlagun: A 38-year-old man from Guwahati was arrested for allegedly renting high-end vehicles in Assam, gaining owners’ trust, and fraudulently selling them in Arunachal Pradesh while posing as a bank official, police said. Police have recovered 16 vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, seven Scorpio S11s, two XUV300s, two Kia Seltos, a Brezza, a Creta, a Jimny, and a Bolero (Representative photo)

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega said Das used to pay rent for a few months to gain the owner’s trust and then illegally sold the vehicles to buyers in Arunachal Pradesh by faking a bank e-auction of vehicles.

Police said around 71 vehicles were allegedly hired on rent, of which more than 40 were sold to unsuspecting buyers in Arunachal Pradesh with promises of documents later. Multiple fraud cases had already been registered against Das at different police stations in Assam.

Acting on a case registered at the Naharlagun Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rishi Longdo arrested Das with assistance from the Assam police.

Four vehicles were initially untraced, of which two have already been handed over to their rightful owners, police said, adding that the remaining vehicles are being returned after completing legal formalities.

SP Nega urged the public to remain vigilant and verify documents with transport authorities, banks, and police before purchasing vehicles or making financial transactions.