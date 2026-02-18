Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Assam man poses as bank official, sells rented cars online in Arunachal; arrested

    A Guwahati man allegedly rented high-end vehicles in Assam, sold them in Arunachal posing as a bank official; 16 cars recovered, police said

    Published on: Feb 18, 2026 6:46 PM IST
    By Damien Lepcha
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Naharlagun: A 38-year-old man from Guwahati was arrested for allegedly renting high-end vehicles in Assam, gaining owners’ trust, and fraudulently selling them in Arunachal Pradesh while posing as a bank official, police said.

    Police have recovered 16 vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, seven Scorpio S11s, two XUV300s, two Kia Seltos, a Brezza, a Creta, a Jimny, and a Bolero (Representative photo)
    Police have recovered 16 vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, seven Scorpio S11s, two XUV300s, two Kia Seltos, a Brezza, a Creta, a Jimny, and a Bolero (Representative photo)

    Police have recovered 16 vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, seven Scorpio S11s, two XUV300s, two Kia Seltos, a Brezza, a Creta, a Jimny, and a Bolero.

    Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Nyelam Nega said Das used to pay rent for a few months to gain the owner’s trust and then illegally sold the vehicles to buyers in Arunachal Pradesh by faking a bank e-auction of vehicles.

    Police said around 71 vehicles were allegedly hired on rent, of which more than 40 were sold to unsuspecting buyers in Arunachal Pradesh with promises of documents later. Multiple fraud cases had already been registered against Das at different police stations in Assam.

    Acting on a case registered at the Naharlagun Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rishi Longdo arrested Das with assistance from the Assam police.

    Four vehicles were initially untraced, of which two have already been handed over to their rightful owners, police said, adding that the remaining vehicles are being returned after completing legal formalities.

    SP Nega urged the public to remain vigilant and verify documents with transport authorities, banks, and police before purchasing vehicles or making financial transactions.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest IND vs NED Live Score at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Assam Man Poses As Bank Official, Sells Rented Cars Online In Arunachal; Arrested
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes