Indian Army and Assam Police nab senior NDFB (S) militant leader with 5 others

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:44 IST

Six militants, including a senior leader of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Saoraigwra) have been apprehended in an early morning operation by the Indian Army’s Red Horn Division and Assam Police in a reserve forest area close to the Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, according to security officials.

“At approximately 3:30 AM, the ambush party noticed six individuals moving suspiciously in the area. On being challenged, they attempted to escape, taking advantage of the hours of darkness and thick foliage. However, the alert troops swiftly reacted to the situation and exercising utter restraint, nabbed all six of them after a short pursuit,” said P Khongsai, Defence Spokesperson, Guwahati in a statement.

“These six militants belong to the handful of NDFB(S) cadres who continue to be active in the forested areas of Bodo Territorial Area Districts and are evading the Security Forces,” the Khongsai said. Out of the six, three militants belong to Kokrajhar district while the rest are from Chirang district.

The senior army official said the six militants who have been apprehended include Bahaigya Basumatary alias Belaram, the self styled cultural secretary and deputy finance secretary of NDFB(S), Ranjolal Wary , Rubiram Goyary, Julesh Musharay, M Jujilang, Sailen Borgoyary and Rajesh Narzary.

The security forces recovered one M16 Assault Rifle, six 7.65 mm factory made pistols, twelve magazines, ammunition, medicines, rations, along with several other war like and administrative stores from a temporary camp site near the place where the six were apprehended.

According to the Indian Army, official inputs about presence of the group in the Ripu reserve forest close to the border with Bhutan in Kokrajhar district were being received from reliable sources for approximately three months.

A senior intelligence official of the Assam Police said the NDFB(S) has been on a backfoot due to sustained operations and is suspected to have around 20 cadres active in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts and around 50 cadres in Myanmar where the outfit has its camps.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 13:15 IST