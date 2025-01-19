Menu Explore
Assam police chief appointed as CRPF’s new director general

ByPrawesh Lama
Jan 19, 2025 10:28 AM IST

Gyanendra Pratap Singh will serve as the CRPF chief until further orders or until his superannuation on January 31, 2027

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh as the new director general (DG) of the central reserve police force (CRPF).

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a 1991 batch IPS officer, is now the new head of the country’s largest paramilitary force. (X@PIB_Guwahati)
Gyanendra Pratap Singh, a 1991 batch IPS officer, is now the new head of the country's largest paramilitary force. (X@PIB_Guwahati)

An order issued late on Saturday by the department of personnel and training (DoPT) read that the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) approved the union home ministry’s proposal to appoint Singh as the new head of the country’s largest paramilitary force.

“The ACC has approved the proposal of the ministry of home affairs for the appointment of Shri G.P. Singh, IPS (AM) 1991, as director general, CRPF,” the order issued by the DoPT said.

Singh will serve as the CRPF chief until further orders or until his superannuation on January 31, 2027.

The new CRPF DG has previously served in the special protection group (SPG) and the national investigation agency (NIA), among other senior roles in the state police.

Last month, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) issued an order assigning the additional charge of CRPF DG to 1993-batch IPS officer Vitul Kumar following the retirement of incumbent Anish Dayal Singh on December 31.

With a strength of nearly 300,000, the CRPF is India’s largest paramilitary force. The force is involved in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, counter-insurgency operations in the northeast, and anti-Maoist operations in states affected by left-wing extremism (LWE), among other duties.

The coming year is crucial for the CRPF as it plays a major role in the Centre’s efforts to end LWE in Chhattisgarh by March 2026, a target set by the Union government. There are over 40,000 CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh alone.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
