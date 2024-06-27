Assam DGP orders suspension of cops allegedly involved in assaulting civilians

Silchar: The Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Thursday ordered the suspension of four police personnel allegedly involved in the assault of civilians in Guwahati. Singh said that he had instructed the Guwahati police commissioner to put all the accused police personnel under suspension. Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Twitter/@PIB_Guwahati)

Police have identified the four accused cops as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, and constable Kalpajyoti Neog.

They have been accused of misbehaving and assaulting civilians, including a woman, in a drunken state on Monday (June 24) in the Basistha area of Guwahati.

Police said a case was registered following a complaint from several people, according to whom the four cops, who were not on duty at the time, had consumed alcohol and assaulted them for no reason.

“We were walking by the street when they charged us,” said Ratul Nath, a victim. Rina Khakhlary, another complainant, said she saw the incident and went to stop the harassment but the men, who addressed themselves as police officers, pushed her and she fell to the ground. “They kept using abusive language while threatening me,” she said.

Following the incident, the DGP on Tuesday (June 25) ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident. “An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason,” he wrote on X.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the deputy commissioner of police (East), Mrinal Deka, has been asked to investigate the incident and also submit the investigation report in seven days.

A case has been registered against them and they are going through interrogations, said police.