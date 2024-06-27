 Assam DGP orders suspension of cops allegedly involved in assaulting civilians | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam DGP orders suspension of cops allegedly involved in assaulting civilians

ByBiswal Kalyan Purkayastha
Jun 27, 2024 08:40 PM IST

The fur cops have been accused of misbehaving and assaulting civilians, including a woman, in a drunken state on Monday (June 24) in the Basistha area of Guwahati

Silchar: The Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, on Thursday ordered the suspension of four police personnel allegedly involved in the assault of civilians in Guwahati. Singh said that he had instructed the Guwahati police commissioner to put all the accused police personnel under suspension.

Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Twitter/@PIB_Guwahati)
Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh (Twitter/@PIB_Guwahati)

Police have identified the four accused cops as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, and constable Kalpajyoti Neog. 

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

They have been accused of misbehaving and assaulting civilians, including a woman, in a drunken state on Monday (June 24) in the Basistha area of Guwahati.

Police said a case was registered following a complaint from several people, according to whom the four cops, who were not on duty at the time, had consumed alcohol and assaulted them for no reason.

“We were walking by the street when they charged us,” said Ratul Nath, a victim. Rina Khakhlary, another complainant, said she saw the incident and went to stop the harassment but the men, who addressed themselves as police officers, pushed her and she fell to the ground. “They kept using abusive language while threatening me,” she said.

Following the incident, the DGP on Tuesday (June 25) ordered an inquiry into the alleged incident. “An enquiry has been ordered. If true, firm lawful & departmental action would be taken. Such misdemeanour, if true, is unacceptable whatsoever may be the provocation & reason,” he wrote on X.

According to the people familiar with the matter, the deputy commissioner of police (East), Mrinal Deka, has been asked to investigate the incident and also submit the investigation report in seven days.

A case has been registered against them and they are going through interrogations, said police.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Assam DGP orders suspension of cops allegedly involved in assaulting civilians
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On