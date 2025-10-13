Guwahati, The Assam Police on Monday said it has invited a few eminent members of the civil society to give an update on singer Zubeen Garg's death case, including the post-mortem report. Assam Police invites eminent personalities to share details of Zubeen Garg's death case

Speaking to reporters, CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the post-mortem report "will not be made public", but an update will be shared with the eminent people.

"It is wrong that we are going to make the final post-mortem report public. It is not a public document. We have invited a few eminent members of the civil society tomorrow at 4 pm. We will give them an update that we are giving you now only that. There is no question of making the report public," he said.

Gupta neither clarified what update he will share nor mentioned the names of the eminent personalities whom the police have invited.

He stressed that the final post-mortem report, including the viscera analysis, will be presented before the court in due course of time.

"We have received the viscera and the final post-mortem report from the GMCH after it was approved by the committee of experts. Now, we will complete the probe as per the law," Gupta said.

Although he declined to share further details, officials said that most of those invited are editors of TV news channels and newspapers.

"One or two family members are also invited. The briefing will take place at the Police Guest House in Ulubari," an official said.

When contacted, one of the editors, requesting anonymity, confirmed that he was invited for the meeting.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone there to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

After Garg's second post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital , the viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi for a detailed examination.

The first post-mortem examination was done in Singapore immediately after Garg's death. The second post-mortem examination was conducted at GMCH on September 23, before the cremation.

Garg's wife, Garima, on October 4, had returned the GMCH postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it was not her "personal document" and the investigators would be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said investigators have found a "definite angle" after they received the viscera report.

A Special Investigation Team under the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police is currently probing the case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam.

