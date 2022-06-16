Assam: Part of bridge collapses in Baksa district amid torrential rains | Video

Part of a bridge collapsed in Assam's Baksa district on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall and an increase in the water level of the Dihing river. In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen standing on either side of the collapsed bridge.

#WATCH | Assam: Portion of a bridge collapsed in Subankhata area of Baksa district on 15th June as a result of incessant rainfall and rise in water level of Dihing river. pic.twitter.com/TfTqwP5i3m — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Assam has seen massive floods and landslides in several parts of the state, leading to more than 40 deaths. On Wednesday, one person was killed and two others injured after a tree fell on an auto-rickshaw in Karimganj. Four others were killed in a landslide in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Landslides have been reported from several places in the city of Guwahati, including Kamakhya, Kharghuli, Hengerabari, Silpukhuri, and Chandmari Colony. However, no casualties have been reported in these areas.

In Tamulpur district over 7,000 people were affected after several villages were flooded. Several people were also forced to leave their homes as the water level of the rivers Borolia, Pagladiya, and Motonga rose - leading to massive flooding in many villages, including Kekerikuchi, Dwarkuchi, and Bodoland Chowk.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam till Friday - June 17. Deputy Commissioner of the Dima Hasao district -who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), had ordered the closure of all educational institutes in the district from June 15 to June 18 in view of public safety.

With input from ANI

