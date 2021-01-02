Assam professor dies of burn injuries; one acquaintance arrested

india

Police in Assam’s Nalbari district have arrested one person in connection with the death of a woman professor due to burn injuries, senior officials said on Saturday.

Pomi Talukdar, an assistant professor of Sanskrit literature at Nalbari-based Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU), succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Guwahati on Friday.

The victim, who was in her 30s, had sustained severe burn injuries on the night of December 30 at her residence and was rushed to Guwahati for treatment. It is not clear yet how she sustained the injuries.

“The family of the victim had lodged a complaint that one person who’s known to her had poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. We have arrested the person and are conducting investigations,” said Amanjit Kaur, superintendent of police, Nalbari.

“The accused person is known to the victim. We are investigating whether he had a role in the incident. We had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder and since she died on Friday we will convert it to a case of murder,” she added.