e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam professor dies of burn injuries; one acquaintance arrested

Assam professor dies of burn injuries; one acquaintance arrested

The victim, who was in her 30s, had sustained severe burn injuries on the night of December 30 at her residence and was rushed to Guwahati for treatment

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:14 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Guwahati, Hindustan Times
The arrested person was known to the victim. Police are investigating whether he had a role in the incident.
The arrested person was known to the victim. Police are investigating whether he had a role in the incident.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

Police in Assam’s Nalbari district have arrested one person in connection with the death of a woman professor due to burn injuries, senior officials said on Saturday.

Pomi Talukdar, an assistant professor of Sanskrit literature at Nalbari-based Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU), succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Guwahati on Friday.

The victim, who was in her 30s, had sustained severe burn injuries on the night of December 30 at her residence and was rushed to Guwahati for treatment. It is not clear yet how she sustained the injuries.

“The family of the victim had lodged a complaint that one person who’s known to her had poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. We have arrested the person and are conducting investigations,” said Amanjit Kaur, superintendent of police, Nalbari.

“The accused person is known to the victim. We are investigating whether he had a role in the incident. We had earlier registered a case of attempt to murder and since she died on Friday we will convert it to a case of murder,” she added.

tags
top news
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In