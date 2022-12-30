Home / India News / Assam teacher, students held for vandalism

Assam teacher, students held for vandalism

india news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 11:58 PM IST

A teacher and nine students of a senior secondary school in Assam’s Karimganj district have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a fellow student’s property and assaulting his family, police said on Friday

HT Image
HT Image
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

A teacher and nine students of a senior secondary school in Assam’s Karimganj district have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a fellow student’s property and assaulting his family, police said on Friday. Two minors have also been detained in this regard, they said.

In his complaint, Nihar Debnath said that his 12-year-old son was slapped by the teacher at the school in Patharkandi more than 30 times last week after he objected to a decision that students can visit the toilet only twice during school hours. “He is in hospital,” Debnath said.

“After I filed a police complaint, some teachers threatened me. On Saturday, a group of students arrived at my shop and began vandalising it. My wife and two daughters were molested after they tried to protest,” he said.

“Except the two minor boys, all have been arrested. The minors are being treated under juvenile proceedings,” a senior police officer said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out