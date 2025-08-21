Assam to stop issuing Aadhaar cards to adults, cites ‘Bangladeshis’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state will temporarily stop issuing Aadhaar cards to persons above 18 years of age, except those belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC) and tea garden workers. Himanta Biswa Sarma(File/PTI)

Linking the decision to border security and concerns over illegal immigration, Sarma said, “We have continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border. We want to take protection that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain Aadhaar card from Assam by entering into the state and claim to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way,” reported news agency ANI.

He announced the decision after Assam cabinet meeting, saying, “Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar card will not be issued for persons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and tea garden workers, for another one year.”

Himanta Sarma added that people from other communities who are yet to get Aadhaar will be given a final chance to apply in September. “We will allow them to apply within the month of September,” he said.

He said only a one-month window will be available in September for people above 18 years of age who have not yet enrolled for an Aadhaar card.

The chief minister further clarified that beyond this window, Aadhaar enrolment will be subject to strict scrutiny. “In rare and rarest case, the District Commissioner will be the authority to issue Aadhaar card after completion of the window period and the DC will have to check SB report, Foreigners Tribunal report before issuing Aadhaar card,” Sarma said.