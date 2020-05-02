Assam: Upset with governor’s rule in BTC, BPF looks for alternatives

india

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s decision to place the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) under his rule this week has riled the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) - an alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Mukhi had placed the BTC, which covers four districts collectively called the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), under governor’s rule on Monday after the state election commission expressed inability to hold polls there due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. BTC’s tenure expired on April 27.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, former BTC chief and president of BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, opposed the decision to impose governor’s rule in the BTC and informed that his party has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court against Mukhi’s order.

“Due to the Covid-19, the elections of the BTC have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more.” Mohilary tweeted.

“But instead of extending the term, the Honourable Governor has given the charge of the BTAD to the Principal Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and filed a petition in Gauhati High Court against this order,” he added.

The BPF was in power in the BTC since 2003 when the BTAD was formed. Former rebel turned politician Mohilary was the chief of the BTC for the past 17 years. The party is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Assam of which Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is also a part.

“Though we are in an alliance with the BJP in the state, we are forced to reconsider our understanding. We are looking at other alternatives. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter,” Mohilary said in another tweet.

Elections to the BTC council were due on April 4, but the state election commission deferred it indefinitely on March 20 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

With the lockdown continuing, the state election commission informed Mukhi about its ability to conduct polls to the BTC general council while adhering to social distancing and other restrictions because of Covid-19.

The Governor appointed Rajesh Prasad, IAS, principal secretary to the Assam government as the administrator of the BTC areas.

“The Governor decided to bring the BTC under his rule as per provisions of the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. It is for the BPF to decide whether they want to continue in the ruling alliance or take some other measures,” said a senior BJP state office-bearer requesting anonymity.

Even if the BPF pulls out of the ruling alliance, it won’t threaten the government. The BPF has 12 MLAs in the 126-member assembly while the BJP-AGP coalition has 74-well over the half-way mark of 64.

Elections to the Assam assembly is due in April next year.