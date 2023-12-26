Assam woman burnt to death over witchcraft suspicion: Police

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly burnt to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Sonitpur district of Assam, police said on Monday, adding, six people have been arrested in connection with the case . The incident took place at Bahbari village of the district under Tezpur police station on Sunday night.

Providing details, superintendent of police Susanta Biswa Sarma said based on the information shared by local residents about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot.

“The lady was burnt alive by a group of people from the same village. Six people have been arrested in the case. We are interrogating them and further investigation is going on. We are probing if she was killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft,” Sarma said.

According to the police the women was rushed to a local government hospital after the incident but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police identified the arrested individuals as Ajay Sanghar, Dhiraj Bhaguwar, Suraj Bhaguwar, Pinku Malhar, Baila Sanghar and Babul Nagdhar. All of them are aged between 30 and 35, according to the police. The attackers, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, tied up her husband and later set her ablaze, said police.

“They have been arrested under the charges of murder, forcibly confining and torturing a woman. We may add more charges as the investigation progresses. They will also be produced before the court soon,” a police officer familiar with the investigation said.

Police said that the body was later sent to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for post-mortem examination and a report is awaited.