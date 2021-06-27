Assam's fresh Covid-19 guidelines to come into effect from Monday: Check details

To curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Assam government has issued fresh guidelines that will come into effect from Monday. "The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised and consolidated directive today containing directives to further contain the spread of Covid-19 in the districts. Today's order will be applicable across the State w.e.f. 5 AM of June 28, 2021, and will remain in force until further order," read the order, according to news agency PTI.

Authorities observed that in some of the districts the positivity rate in the last seven days is high as compared to others and have divided them into three categories based on their caseload. The high positivity districts are Morigaon, Biswanath, Goalpara and Bokakhat (Civil) subdivision under Golaghat district. Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali. Kamrup, Darang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat and Sarupathar subdivision, Jorhat, Sibasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, Karbi Anglong and Dibrugarh are with moderate positivity. And, districts showing improvement include Kamrup(M), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

Here are the Assam government's fresh guidelines:

The curfew time for high positivity districts will be round the clock, from 2pm to 5pm for the moderate positivity districts and 5pm to 5am for districts showing improvement. Workplace, business and commercial establishments and shops will be closed in high positivity districts. These will be open up to 1pm for moderate positivity districts and up to 4pm for districts showing improvement. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder will be open up to 5pm in high positivity districts and up to 1pm for moderate positivity districts and up to 4pm for districts showing improvement. All government employees who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shall attend office except in total containment areas. Private sector entities may take their own decision about the attendance of their employees. Employees who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine will have to attend office as and when their services are required by respective authorities. Employees engaged in emergency and essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue. While inter-district passenger transport shall remain suspended across the state, intra-district transport with 50 per cent seating capacity and observance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour may be allowed.