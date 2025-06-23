LIVE Results: AAP Wins Ludhiana, Cong Gets Nilambur, BJP retains Kadi

Assembly Bypoll Result 2025 Live Updates: Polling officials receive electoral material at a polling center on the eve of Nilambur Assembly by-election.

Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: The bypoll results have been declared in three our of five assembly seats, with the Aam Aadmi Party leading in Ludhiana West and Visavadar, Congress winning Nilambur in Kerala and TMC comfortably bagging Kaliganj. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win the Kadi seat in Gujarat. ...Read More

Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the Kerala seat against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

In Visavadar seat in Gujarat, former AAP state president Italia Gopal is leading with a margin of over 7,200 votes against BJP candidate Kirit Patel. Congress candidate is trailing at the third spot with 3,855 votes.

In Kadi seat in Gujarat, BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda is leading against Congress candidate Ramesh Chavda by a margin of over 27,000 votes. The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February.

Meanwhile, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora is leading from the Ludhiana West seat with a margin of over 3,200 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed is leading the seat against Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh by a margin of 19,164 votes.

The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.

While the deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat.