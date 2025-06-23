LIVE Results: AAP Wins Ludhiana, Cong Gets Nilambur, BJP retains Kadi
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: As per the Election Commission website, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in Visavadar in Gujarat and Ludhiana West seats in Punjab, while the Congress won the Nilambur seat in Kerala.
- 33 Mins agoAAP's Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana West
- 36 Mins agoAAP wins Visavadar seat, BJP retains Kadi
- 41 Mins agoAssembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: UDF's Aryadan Shoukath defeats LDF's M Swaraj by 11,077 votes
- 53 Mins agoCongress workers celebrate in Nilambur
- 57 Mins agoAryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur seat in Kerala
- 42 Sec agoTMC leading Kaliganj by over 31,000 votes
- 3 Mins agoCongress bags Nilambur seat by 11,077 votes
- 19 Mins agoAssembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP leads in Visavadar seat of Gujarat
- 23 Mins agoBJP's Rajendra Chavda leads in Gujarat's Kadi
- 26 Mins agoAssembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads with 6,022 votes
- 30 Mins agoTMC's Alifa Ahmed leads by over 26,000 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: The bypoll results have been declared in three our of five assembly seats, with the Aam Aadmi Party leading in Ludhiana West and Visavadar, Congress winning Nilambur in Kerala and TMC comfortably bagging Kaliganj. The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to win the Kadi seat in Gujarat. ...Read More
Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the Kerala seat against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate M Swaraj by a margin of over 11,000 votes.
In Visavadar seat in Gujarat, former AAP state president Italia Gopal is leading with a margin of over 7,200 votes against BJP candidate Kirit Patel. Congress candidate is trailing at the third spot with 3,855 votes.
In Kadi seat in Gujarat, BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda is leading against Congress candidate Ramesh Chavda by a margin of over 27,000 votes. The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February.
Meanwhile, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora is leading from the Ludhiana West seat with a margin of over 3,200 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. TMC candidate Alifa Ahmed is leading the seat against Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh by a margin of 19,164 votes.
The bypolls in five constituencies in four states were held on June 19.
While the deaths of the incumbent MLAs necessitated the bypolls in one seat each in Gujarat, West Bengal and Punjab, the resignation of two legislators led to the polling in Kerala and another seat in Gujarat.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora wins Ludhiana West
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has won the Ludhiana West byelection by over 10,000 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP wins Visavadar seat, BJP retains Kadi
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP has won the Visavadar assembly seat, while the BJP has retained Kadi assembly seat in Gujarat, election official said.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: UDF's Aryadan Shoukath defeats LDF's M Swaraj by 11,077 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: In a significant blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath of Congress defeated LDF's M Swaraj of CPI(M) by a margin of 11,077 votes in the Nilambur assembly by-election.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: Congress workers celebrate in Nilambur
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: The Congress workers celebrate in Malappuram as UDF-Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath won the Nilambur Assembly by-elections.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: Aryadan Shoukath wins Nilambur seat in Kerala
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath has won the Nilambur assembly bypoll in Kerala. After winning the Nilambur seat, Shoukath said, "This victory is really against the state government. I already said that there is an anti-incumbency. For the past years, Nilambur has been suffering from negligence by the state government. This victory is against Left Government. People of Kerala are suffering and this is the reflection of their sentiment."
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: TMC leading Kaliganj by over 31,000 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: In West Bengal, the ruling TMC is leading by 31,154 votes in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in Nadia district.
After 12 rounds of counting, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed secured 56,566 votes, while her nearest rival BJP nominee Ashis Ghosh received 25,412, the election commission website showed.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: Congress bags Nilambur seat by 11,077 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: In the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government received a setback as Congress-led UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath is leading in the seat by a margin of 11,077 votes.
By the end of the final round of counting, Election Commission figures showed Shoukath receiving 77,737 votes and CPI(M)'s M Swaraj getting 66,660 votes.
Shoukath is the son of the late Congress stalwart Aryadan Muhammed, while Swaraj is a state secretariat member of the CPI(M).
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: Latest trends for five Bypoll seats
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in Punjab's Ludhiana West and in Gujarat's Visavadar seats, while the Congress-led UDF is heading towards victory rivals in Kerala's Nilambur.
The Trinamool Congress is leading in in West Bengal's Kaliganj, as per the latest trends available for bypolls. The BJP was ahead in Gujarat's Kadi seat.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP leads in Visavadar seat of Gujarat
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: In Visavadar seat of Gujarat, AAP candidate Gopal Italia is leading over BJP's Kirit Patel after 21 rounds of counting, as per latest official trends by Election Commission.
Italia is leading with a margin of 17,554 votes against the BJP candidate. Congress's Nitin Ranpariya trailing in a distant third position.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: BJP's Rajendra Chavda leads in Gujarat's Kadi
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda continues his lead over Congress' Ramesh Chavda with a margin of 38,035 votes in Kadi seat in Gujarat. AAP's Jagdish Chavda is trailing at the third position.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: AAP's Sanjeev Arora leads with 6,022 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: As per the latest trends by Election Commission website, AAP's Sanjeev Arora is leading against Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana West by a margin of 6,022 votes after 10 rounds of counting. BJP's Jiwan Gupta trailing in third position.
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed leads by over 26,000 votes
Assembly bypoll Result 2025 LIVE updates: TMC's Alifa Ahmed continues her lead over BJP's Ashish Ghosh with a margin of 26,494 votes in Kaliganj in West Bengal. Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh trailing in third position.