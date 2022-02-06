Home/India News/ LIVE: Congress Punjab CM face announcement likely today
LIVE: Congress Punjab CM face announcement likely today
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, from February 10 to March 7. Uttarakhand and Goa will poll on February 14, while Punjab will go to polls on February 20. Manipur will have elections on February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes for all 5 states will take place on March 10.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab today, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the fray. Also today, the BJP will release its manifestos for Uttar Pradesh and Goa, as it seeks to retain power in the two states.
Union home minister Amit Shah will be in UP's Baghpat to campaign for the party.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 06, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Amit Shah in UP's Baghpat today
Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in western UP's Baghpat today; he will also release the party's manifesto for the state polls.
Feb 06, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Congress likely to announce Punjab CM face today
Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being the two main contenders.
