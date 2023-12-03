Assembly election results: BJP's victory celebrations in Hindi heartland; Telangana chants ‘CM-CM’ for Revanth Reddy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh engaged in early celebration as results of the assembly elections show a series of victories in the Hindi heartland, with a possible landslide win in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during counting of votes for the Assembly elections.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP workers were seen bursting firecrackers, exchanging sweets and playing instruments in front of the party offices while senior leaders said the party's lead in these three states is a result of “people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development guarantee”.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the party's lead towards a landslide victory to PM Modi as well as ‘Ladli Behnas’. He was seen in a jubilant mood and flashed a victory sign from his official residence along with his family.

"The trust people placed in his (PM Modi) guarantee - as BJP workers we are thankful to them. BJP workers had clearly said that "Modi magic" will yield results and today's results are a symbol of that," Union minister Smriti Irani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the latest figures available from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP was leading in 161 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 66 seats.

In Rajasthan, BJP president CP Joshi, Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other party leaders celebrated at the party office in Jaipur as the party headed towards a landslide victory in the state.

Meanwhile in Telangana, the Congress appeared to dominate over the ruling BRS shattering chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's dream to hit a hat-trick. The Congress crossed the majority mark in the 119-member state assembly as it is leading on 65 seats, according to ECI.

Congress workers in Telangana raised ‘CM-CM’ slogans in favour of state's party chief A Revanth Reddy as he arrived at the party office. Supporters also got into a celebration mood in Hyderabad and chanted “bye-bye KCR”. Meanwhile, a few party workers were also seen pouring milk on posters featuring Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON