Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh prepare for polling day

Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride through the heart of Indian democracy as five states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram — prepare to chart their political destinies in the ongoing assembly elections. The electoral fervour has already gripped the nation, with Chhattisgarh, in 20 assembly seats, and Mizoram leading the charge by polling on November 7. The first phase of assembly elections for the 20 legislative assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was conducted on November 7.(PTI / Representational)

As the echoes of the first phase reverberate, Chhattisgarh gears up for the second and final phase, scheduled for tomorrow. Congress won the last assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the tribal-dominated state.

Madhya Pradesh also enters the electoral arena tomorrow, ready to make a crucial choice between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in a single-phase election. As the drama unfolds, stay tuned for breaking news, candidate spotlights, and the intricate details that shape the course of these elections.