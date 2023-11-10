Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Congress brings ‘Minority Declaration’ in Telangana

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: With less than 10 days remaining until polling in crucial states, political parties are intensifying their efforts to sway voters. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal.(AICC)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent rally, accused the ruling Congress in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists, citing the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the state last year. He also said there is a surge in crime and corruption in the state over the past five years.

In a countermove, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP-led Centre, alleging the misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to obstruct his party's electoral success. He referred to these agencies as Modi’s “star campaigners.”

Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) asserts its independent identity, emphasising that it is not the 'B Team' of any party but proudly considers itself the 'A Team' of the Telangana people.

Assembly elections 2023 schedule:

• Chhattisgarh has two-phase voting on November 7 and November 17.

• Mizoram conducted its voting on November 7.

• Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for polls on November 17.

• Rajasthan's voting date is set for November 23.

• Telangana will exercise its voting rights on November 30.

• The pivotal counting day for all these states is slated for December 3.