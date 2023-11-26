Assembly elections live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Telangana
Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: After Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, the southern state of Telangana will vote on November 30.
After elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, now all eyes are on the southern state of Telangana, that goes to polls on November 30. The state will witness a direct contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Rao or KCR, as he is popularly called, has been the chief minister of the state since its formation in 2014. In the 2018 assembly election, the BRS (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won by a landslide majority and grabbed 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress, that won just 19 seats, is hoping to stage a comeback and stop KCR from a third term in office.
The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat in the previous election. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020, the saffron party had won 48 seats. The BJP is hoping to translate the civic poll performance into a bigger success in the assembly election.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
- Nov 26, 2023 09:33 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Telangana today
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in Telangana's Andole, Sangareddy and Kamareddy. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will interact with Civil Society members and activists in Nampally.Nov 26, 2023 09:14 AM IST
‘KCR indulging in politics of appeasement’: Shah in Hyderabad
Union home minister Amit Shah attacked Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government, accusing it of appeasement politics. “BRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced an increase of the Muslim reservations to 12%. Is it not divisive politics?” he asked on Saturday. Deep diveNov 26, 2023 09:01 AM IST
‘PM taking joy ride in a fighter jet…soldiers are getting killed’: Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Tejas sortie in Bengaluru.
“It's crazy of Prime Minister that he is taking a joy ride in a fighter jet... Jets are of the country... when soldiers are getting killed in Rajouri,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.Nov 26, 2023 08:43 AM IST
‘What right does such a government have to continue in office’?: Priyanka's attack on KCR
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BRS government in the state, questioning its right to stay in office. Addressing rallies in Madhira and Palair, she said,"You (people) are worried about finding work. There is corruption from top to bottom."Nov 26, 2023 08:25 AM IST
PM Modi, Shah and Nadda to campaign in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will be addressing rallies in poll bound Telangana today.
The prime minister will address a public meeting at Kanha Shanti Vanam at 11.30 am, Tupran at 2:15 pm and Nirmal at 3:45 pm.Nov 26, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Poll panel notice to KCR's son KT Rama Rao
The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) over alleged model code of conduct violation. On a complaint by Congress' Randeep Surjewala, the poll panel has sought an explanation from KTR over his announcement of job recruitment at T-Works (government institution), and directed that the ministers shall not combine their official visit with electioneering work and shall not also make use of official machinery or personnel.
