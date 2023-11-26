Assembly elections live: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Telangana

After elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram, now all eyes are on the southern state of Telangana, that goes to polls on November 30. The state will witness a direct contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Rao or KCR, as he is popularly called, has been the chief minister of the state since its formation in 2014. In the 2018 assembly election, the BRS (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won by a landslide majority and grabbed 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress, that won just 19 seats, is hoping to stage a comeback and stop KCR from a third term in office.



The Bharatiya Janata Party had won one seat in the previous election. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020, the saffron party had won 48 seats. The BJP is hoping to translate the civic poll performance into a bigger success in the assembly election.

A polling official puts a mark with indelible ink on the finger of a voter prior to casting her vote at a polling booth for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts of Bhopal on Friday. (ANI Photo)