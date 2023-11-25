Telangana elections: KCR govt indulges in appeasement politics and corruption, says Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday intensified his attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accusing it of indulging in politics of appeasement and corrupt practises, and urged the people of the state to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah waves at his supporters during a roadshow for the Telangana assembly elections, in Nalgonda (ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Shah slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government’s decision to implement 4% reservations for Muslims in education and employment. “BRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced an increase of the Muslim reservations to 12%. Is it not divisive politics?” he asked.

The BJP has repeatedly raised the issue of the existing Muslim reservation in the state, with Shah recently calling it “unconstitutional” while maintaining that it will be abolished if the BJP wins the election. “BJP is the party of Telangana people. When BJP forms government in Telangana we will abolish the unconstitutional 4% Muslim reservation,” he said at a poll rally at Jangaon on November 20.

Telangana minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao, however, hit back at Shah over the remark.

“4% Muslim reservation is not on the basis of religion. That is on the basis of socio-economic status. Amit Shah should think before speaking. Secondly, we know what the BJP does and what it is attempting to do. It is trying to polarise...But they will fail this time,” he told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, Shah attacked the BRS government for not officially celebrating “Hyderabad Liberation Day” on September 17. “Who is he (KCR) afraid of? What is it called, if not divisive politics?” he asked.

Since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the BJP has been demanding the celebration of September 17 as the “Hyderabad Liberation Day” stating that it was on this day that the Telangana region was liberated from the Muslim ruler Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam, and merged with India. The BRS government, however, celebrates it as “Telangana Merger Day”.

Shah also brushed aside the allegations that there would be communal clashes in Telangana, if the BJP was voted to power. “It is totally wrong. You can check the track record of the BJP and see whether there are any communal clashes in the BJP-ruled states,” he said, alleging that communal violence was witnessed only in states ruled by the Congress.

“There is no appeasement of any section if the BJP comes to power and hence no one dares to create any problems. Communal clashes were totally controlled in all the BJP-ruled states and not increased as alleged,” he added.

Reacting to Congress’ allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and BRS, he said both the parties cannot have any truck. “Question does not arise. I would like to make it clear, there can never be any ideological understanding between BJP and BRS. There can neither be political nor tactical alliance,” he said.

Asked why there was no action against the BRS leaders though the BJP leaders accuse KCR and his family of indulging in corruption, Shah said the central government would look into all such issues. “It cannot be done now because of the elections. Once the BJP comes to power in the state, it will initiate a probe and all those involved in corruption in each case will be identified and punished,” he said.

On the influx of Rohingyas in Hyderabad, he said that NIA was looking into the issue at a national level and would act accordingly. “There is information that Rohyingans are entering Hyderabad. They have become a vote bank for the BRS and the AIMIM, but for us they are anti-national,” he said.