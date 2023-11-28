Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE updates: All eyes on Telangana ahead of voting on November 30

Assembly elections 2023 live updates: The polling is now over in four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan - and all eyes are on Telangana as the state is set to vote on November 30. Meanwhile, the election results for all five states will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The results for assembly elections 2023 in five states will be declared on December 3.. (ANI)

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power in Telangana since its inception in 2014, with the Congress putting a spirited fight to form the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also pushing hard to make an impact in the southern state.