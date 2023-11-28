Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE updates: All eyes on Telangana ahead of voting on November 30
Assembly elections 2023: The results for all fives states - Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh - will be announced on December 3.
Assembly elections 2023 live updates: The polling is now over in four states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Rajasthan - and all eyes are on Telangana as the state is set to vote on November 30. Meanwhile, the election results for all five states will be declared on Sunday, December 3.
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power in Telangana since its inception in 2014, with the Congress putting a spirited fight to form the government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also pushing hard to make an impact in the southern state.
- BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been the chief minister of Telangana since 2014, when the state was carved out of the northwestern part of Andhra Pradesh.
- Congress, BJP and ruling BRS will be contesting the Telangana polls for a total of 119 state assembly seats. Currently, BRS holds 98 out of the total 119 seats.
- The results for all the five polling states will be declared on December 3.
- The Telangana assembly elections 2023 are the last polls to take place before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, set to elect the new government of India.
- In the last set of elections of 2023, the fate of 679 total seats across five states will be decided on Sunday.
- Nov 28, 2023 07:38 AM IST
