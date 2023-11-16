Assembly elections: Can you vote without a voter ID? Yes, here's how
The results for the five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be declared on December 3.
The political fate of five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be decided this year with the upcoming assembly elections. With voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh already over, eyes have now turned to the second phase of voting in the state on November 17 - the day Madhya Pradesh will also go to polls. Rajasthan and Telangana are set to go to polls on November 23 and 30 respectively, while Mizoram voted on November 7. The results for the five states will be declared on December 3.
While the voter turnout is set to be on the higher side, can you vote without carrying a voter ID card? The answer is YES.
A citizen would need to register as a voter by filling and submitting - either online or online - Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the particular assembly constituency. Once their name appears on the electoral roll, they can vote even without carrying a voter ID. However, either of the other documents will be required -
Driving license
Passport
Aadhar card
PAN card
MNREGA job card
Smart card issued by RGI under NPR
Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office
Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company
Pension document with photograph
Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.
How to check if your name is on the electoral roll?
- Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/ and click on the ‘search in electoral roll’ tab on the top right side
- Enter your state and select the preferred language
- Fill in the details - name, surname, date of birth, gender
- Select your district and assembly constituency
- Enter the captcha code and click on search