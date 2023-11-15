close_game
Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Last day to sway voters in MP, Chhattisgarh
Live

Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Last day to sway voters in MP, Chhattisgarh

Nov 15, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Assembly elections 2023: Leaders will make a last attempt today to sway Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh voters in their favour ahead of polling day.

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the assembly elections in five pivotal states—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. With voting for the first phase of Chhattisgarh already over, eyes have now turned to the second phase of voting in the state on the day Madhya Pradesh will also go to polls. Today is also the last day of election campaigning in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh before the silence period kicks in. As the day unfolds, we will be your guide through the twists and turns of this electoral saga, providing frequent updates, analysis, and insights into the political landscape.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (L to R).
Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 15, 2023 10:08 AM IST

    Telangana Congress leader's video viral ahead of polls

    A video of senior Congress leader and MP from Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, went viral on social media in which he was heard claiming that former party president Sonia Gandhi is going give him the CM post. The video emerged on social media ahead of the November 30 elections in Telangana.

Wednesday, November 15, 2023
