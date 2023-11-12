close_game
News / India News / Mizoram assembly election: Female voter turnout of 81.25% exceeds male turnout

Mizoram assembly election: Female voter turnout of 81.25% exceeds male turnout

ANI |
Nov 12, 2023 01:20 PM IST

Overall, 80.66 per cent of the total 8.52 lakh voters of the state exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

Female voter turnout has been recorded higher than male voters in the Mizoram assembly election which was held on November 7. According to the Chief Electoral Officer Office, Mizoram, 81.25 per cent of female voters have been recorded while male voters are recorded at 80.04 per cent.

Over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise during the Mizoram Assembly Elections(Sourced)
Over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise during the Mizoram Assembly Elections(Sourced)

Overall, 80.66 per cent of the total 8.52 lakh voters of the state exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

Among all 11 districts of the state, Serchhip district has recorded the highest 84.78 per cent voter turnout followed by Mamit district with 84.65 per cent, Hnahthial district with 84.19 per cent, and Lunglei district with 83.68 per cent.

In other districts of the state, 82.95 per cent of voter turnout out recorded in the Kolasib district, 82.40 per cent in the Khawzawl district, 80.80 per cent in the Saitual district, 80.58 per cent in Lawngtlai district, 79.92 per cent in the Champhai district, 77.83 per cent in Aizawl district and 77.03 per cent in Siaha district.

On the other hand, 88.19 per cent voter turnout out recorded in the Thorang assembly constituency in Lunglei district while 87.32 per cent voter turnout out recorded in the Tuikum assembly constituency in Serchhip district and West Tuipui constituency in Lunglei district.

In these elections, the Mizo National Front led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga faces a two-pronged challenge in the form of a six party alliance the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) and the Congress as it attempts to hold on to power.

The results for the 40 member Mizoram assembly will be declared on December 3 along with four other states that are going to the polls.

