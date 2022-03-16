'Good lawyer' but not 'good leader': Kharge hits out at Sibal

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at his colleague Kapil Sibal, calling him a “good lawyer” but not “good leader” of the party. kharge – whose comments came after Sibal raised questions over the top Congress leadership – also accused the latter of trying to weaken the party. “No one can weaken Sonia Gandhi or the Congress party,” Mallikarjun Kharge said, according to news agency ANI.

Days after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the Assembly polls of the five states, a crucial test for the party in the run-up to the General election of 2024, Sibal – who is a part of a group of G-23 leaders who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, calling for an organizational overhaul in the party– said the Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party. "Leadership is in cuckoo land.... I want a 'Sab ki Congress'. Some want a 'Ghar ki Congress'," he had told the Indian Express in an interview.

Naturally, this triggered criticism from many Congress leaders who backed and supported the party's leadership, helmed by Sonia Gandhi.

National spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera had said Sibal should contest the election for the post of Congress president, instead of making public comments against the party leadership. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot too termed Sibal's comment as "unfortunate". Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid also criticized the comment, saying it does not help the party as all such matters should be discussed within the organization and not in the public domain.

Meanwhile, Congress's G-23 leaders will hold another meeting at Kapil Sibal's residence on Wednesday to discuss the party's situation after its post-poll debacle and the CWC's endorsement that Sonia Gandhi continues as the party president.

News agency PTI quoting sources close to the Group of 23 leaders reported the group has also invited Congressmen who don't constitute the bloc but feel changes are required, including at the leadership level, to revive its electoral fortunes.

