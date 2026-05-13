Astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel removed as OSD by Tamil Nadu govt amid row

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday revoked the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as the officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister C Joseph Vijay. The development came just a day after the astrologer was appointment to the key post.

Vettrivel, a well-known astrologer and spiritual mentor in Tamil Nadu, is believed to have played a key advisory role in Vijay’s political journey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, who is believed to have played a big role in Vijay's political journey, was given the role of Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister (Political).

Him being assigned such an important position had sparked a big controversy, with DMK slamming the move. “What can an astrologer do? He can predict, that's all,” spokesperson TKS Elangovan had said. DMK's allies Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) had also slammed the appointment.

Who is astrologer Vettrivel?

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel is an important name amid political circles. Many leaders are said to have consulted him for his predictions, that he has been associated with for nearly four decades.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vettrivel also shares astrological advice through social media platforms in Tamil Nadu. Political observers believe former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa also spoke to him regarding decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vettrivel also shares astrological advice through social media platforms in Tamil Nadu. Political observers believe former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa also spoke to him regarding decisions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Apart from his astrologer role, Vettrivel is also a spokesperson for the TVK and has long had close ties with chief minister Vijay. The TVK registered a stunning victory in the Assembly elections recently, winning 108 seats. In another major stride for the party, Vijay also won the floor test on Wednesday with backing from 144 MLAs. Backlash over key role to astrologer {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from his astrologer role, Vettrivel is also a spokesperson for the TVK and has long had close ties with chief minister Vijay. The TVK registered a stunning victory in the Assembly elections recently, winning 108 seats. In another major stride for the party, Vijay also won the floor test on Wednesday with backing from 144 MLAs. Backlash over key role to astrologer {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A formal letter from Vijay's office on Tuesday read: "Thiru Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, is appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining. The terms and conditions in this regard will be issued separately."

The development quickly sparked backlash, with the matter also reaching the Tamil Nadu Assembly this morning. DMK ally Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam MLA Premalatha Vijaykanth raised questions over the astrologer's appointment, saying Vijay could instead have appointed him as personal secretary.

Also Read: Vijay present in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin again says 'Sanathanam should be eradicated’ | Watch

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Congress leader also slammed the move, despite the party being a big ally to the TVK in Tamil Nadu. Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil wrote on X: "Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain?".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON