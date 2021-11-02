Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 10,423, India sees lowest fresh Covid-19 cases in over 8 months; daily toll rises to 443
india news

At 10,423, India sees lowest fresh Covid-19 cases in over 8 months; daily toll rises to 443

The latest fresh infections are nearly 17 per cent lower than those from Monday, when 12,514 people tested positive.
Representative Image
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease slumped to 259-day low on Tuesday, with 10,423 people testing positive for the viral illness, taking the cumulative case count to 34,296,237, the Union ministry of health and family welfare's (MoHFW) daily bulletin showed. The latest fresh infections are nearly 17 per cent lower than those on Monday, when 12,514 people returned positive test result.

According to Tuesday's bulletin, as many as 15,021 more patients recovered from the illness, taking the total number of such cases to 33,683,581. The recovery rate improved further to 98.21 per cent, and is at its highest since March last year, the Union health ministry noted in a statement. However, daily fatalities were recorded at 443, up from 251 on Monday, taking the total toll to 458,880, comprising 1.34 per cent of the overall caseload.

Active cases, meanwhile, fell further to 153,776, and constitute just 0.45 per cent of the total cases.

On the vaccination front, 5,239,444 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. With this, a total of more than 1.06 billion doses have been administered since the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16 this year.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
