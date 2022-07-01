Home / India News / At 17,070, India's daily Covid tally dips by 9.3%; 23 deaths in 24 hours
At 17,070, India's daily Covid tally dips by 9.3%; 23 deaths in 24 hours

India Covid-19 cases July 1, 2022: The total number of active patients climbed further to 107,189, while 14,413 cases were added to the recovery count.
Published on Jul 01, 2022 09:32 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India recorded 17,070 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a drop of 9.3% or 1,749 cases from a day ago, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard on Friday. The bulletin also showed that the country added 23 related fatalities, pushing the overall death toll to 525,139, with the total case count rising to 43,469,234.

Also Read | With 18,819 cases, India’s daily Covid tally highest after gap of 130 days

The data also showed that the total number of active patients, which crossed the 100,000-mark on Thursday, climbed further to 107,189, up by 2,634. Meanwhile, as many as 14,413 people defeated this viral disease, which took the cumulative recovery count to 42,836,906.

Recoveries, deaths and active patients account for 98.55%, 1.21% and 0.24% respectively.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, the latest positive infections were from 502, 150 samples tested by it on Thursday, which meant that the daily positivity rate stood at 3.40%. Also, the total number of samples tested thus far, rose to over 862 million.

On the vaccination front, as many as 1,167,503 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, with the overall number of doses administered since January 16, 2021 – when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced – to more than 1.97 billion.

The health ministry said it has, till now, supplied a total of 1.93 billion vaccine doses to states and Union territories, adding that state governments and UT administrations have more than 113.6 million unutilised or balance doses available with them.

