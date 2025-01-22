At 2.4 degrees, Mount Abu records Rajasthan’s lowest temperature

Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday with the state's only hill station Mount Abu recording a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu’s frosty mornings are straight out of a winter fairytale!(Photo by X/Rajendra_77725)

In the plains, Sangaria of Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius followed by 6.8 degrees in Lunkaransar, 7.3 degrees each in Sirohi and Fatehpur.

According to the MeT department, Pilani recorded 7.6 degrees followed by 7.8 in Churu, 8.2 degrees each in Sikar and Sriganganagar and 8.8 degrees in Nagaur.

State capital Jaipur saw a warmer morning as the minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius.