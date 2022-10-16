Home / India News / At 2,401 infections, India sees yet another decline in its daily Covid tally; active count at 26,625

At 2,401 infections, India sees yet another decline in its daily Covid tally; active count at 26,625

Published on Oct 16, 2022 10:02 AM IST

The cumulative Covid-19 count of India reached 4,46,28,828 after fresh additions on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

India's daily tally of Covid-19 cases witnessed yet another decline on Sunday after 2,401 people were tested positive for the virus, the health ministry's morning bulletin updated at 8am showed. This is the third consecutive day that the country reported a dip in the daily tally, and now the cumulative Covid-19 count stands at 4,46,28,828, the bulletin added.

The active case count reached 26,625, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total tally.

On Saturday, India reported 2,430 new cases, a decline from 2,678 the day before.

Meanwhile, fresh recoveries saw a slight drop after 2,373 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours as opposed to 2,378 on Saturday. Following the new recoveries, the total number of patients recovered in the country has now touched 4,40,73,308, the bulletin revealed.

The death toll climbed up to 528,895 after 21 fatalities were reported. However, of the new deaths, five were logged in the last 24 hours while as many as 16 were reconciled by Kerala. Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported in Chhattisgarh, and one each in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

The recovery and the fatality rate remained unchanged at 98.76 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

According to the health ministry, more than 89 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 2,31,622 were done in the last 24 hours.

As many as 5,02,619 Covid-19 vaccines were administered to beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses inoculated so far in India to 2,19,32,18,638.

