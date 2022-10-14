India's Covid tally sees marginal dip after 2,678 new cases reported; active count at 26,583

India on Friday witnessed a marginal drop in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,678 people tested positive for the virus as opposed to 2,786 the day before, the health ministry's morning bulletin showed. The active caseload of the country has now reached 26,583, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the cumulative tally of 44,623,997.

The death toll climbed to 528,857 after 10 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, with Kerala reconciling three. Of the fresh deaths, three were from Karnataka, and one each from Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Fresh recoveries also showed a positive sign after 2,594 recuperated on Friday as against 2,557 on Thursday. The total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in India now stands at 4,40,68,557.

The recovery rate and the death rate remain unchanged at 98.76 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

The health bulletin further showed that 5,93,963 people were administered with Covid-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,19,21,33,244.

India crossed the 4-crore mark of cumulative Covid-19 tally on January 25 this year.

