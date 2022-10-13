India Covid cases: At 2,786 new infections, country's daily tally sees 30% jump

India on Thursday witnessed a 30 per cent increase in its Covid-19 tally as 2,786 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health ministry bulletin updated at 8am showed. With the new additions, the cumulative caseload of the country has reached 4,46,21,319. On Wednesday, the country recorded 2,139 new Covid-19 cases.

The active case count rose to 26,509, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total tally.

The death toll climbed up to 528,847 after 12 fatalities were reported, of which six were reconciled by Kerala. In the past 24 hours, six new deaths were logged - four from Maharashtra, and one each from West Bengal and Kerala.

The number of patients who recuperated from the virus on Thursday, however, saw a dip after 2,557 new recoveries were reported as opposed to 3,208 the day before, the health bulletin data revealed.

The recovery as well as the death rate remains the same as Wednesday at 98.76 per cent and 1.19 per cent, respectively.

The health bulletin further stated that a total of 5,69,709 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total numbers under the nationwide scheme so far to nearly 220 crore.

India crossed the 4-crore mark of total number of Covid-19 cases on January 25 this year.

