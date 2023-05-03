At 3,720, India sees slight jump in daily Covid tally; active caseload at 40,177

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2023 11:14 AM IST

India on Wednesday witnessed slightly higher cases compared to the day before with 3,720 new infections in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the country saw a total of 3,325 cases. tally of Covid cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716).

The health department in Lucknow has asked all hospitals to prepare staff for rotation Covid duty. (HT Photo)

According to the union health ministry data, the active cases have dropped to 40,177 - comprising 0.09 percent of the total caseload.

The death toll due to Covid has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities - including five reconciled by Kerala. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955. The recovery rate stands at 98.73 percent, according to the health ministry data.

A total of 20.66 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered so far, the data said.

