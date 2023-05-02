India sees 3,325 new Covid cases; active caseload at 44,175

India on Tuesday reported 3,325 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,952,996. According to the data from the union health ministry, the active cases have dipped to 44,175 - comprising of 0.11 percent of the total infections. Amethi, Sambhal, Bareilly and Ambedkar Nagar reported one death each among Covid positive patients. (Pic for representation)

The country reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

Also read: How India is using tech to reshape health care

The national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 percent with a total of 44,377,257 people being recuperated from the disease.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON