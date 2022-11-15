At 474, India sees yet another dip in daily Covid tally; lowest since April 2020

India on Tuesday continued its downward trend in daily Covid-19 caseload after 474 fresh infections were reported, according to the health ministry's morning bulletin. With this the cumulative tally of the country reached 4,46,67,398.

Tuesday's new case count was the lowest since April 6, 2020, when the country had recorded 354 infections.

The active caseload declined further below 10,000 to 7,918 precisely, while the death toll rose to 5,30,533 with one fatality being reported from Gujarat, the data updated at 8am stated.

Active cases comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far surged to 4,41,27,724 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.81 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had breached the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India surpassed crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. On January 25 this year, the country went past the four-crore mark.

