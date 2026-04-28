Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called for perseverance and determination among students and said nothing was impossible to achieve in their lives if they put in sustained efforts. At Andhra university centenary, V-P urges students to show perseverance, resilience

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, Radhakrishnan observed that failures often offer greater lessons than successes. He called upon the students to remain resilient in pursuit of their goals.

“You (students) are the future stars of this nation, you are future on this nation. The Viksit Bharat is possible only because of your efforts and your contribution…I wish you all success in your careers and future endeavours,” said Radhakrishnan.

The Vice President said Andhra University had emerged as a leading institution in the field of education and had produced several stalwarts in various fields, including science, technology and even politics.

He expressed hope that the university would grow into a globally reputed academic centre. He also lauded teachers for shaping students into capable individuals and contributing to nation-building.

Radhakrishnan praised the Andhra Pradesh government for its development initiatives, particularly welcoming efforts to bring global technology major Google to Visakhapatnam. He said the state government had declared Amaravati as the permanent capital, which was a step toward stable and long-term development.

Stating that achieving Viksit Andhra Pradesh by 2047 was very much possible with a sustained development agenda, the Vice President pointed out that the state had attracted nearly 25% of the total investments coming into India over the past year, attributing this to transparency and ease of doing business.

The Vice President expressed confidence that Visakhapatnam would emerge as a global destination in the coming years.

Addressing the gathering, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the centenary celebrations of Andhra University as a historic milestone, which would be followed by yet another historic moment of establishing a major data centre by Google, for which foundation stone would be laid on Tuesday.

The chief minister said Andhra University had long connected Visakhapatnam to the world, pointing out that students from 57 countries are currently studying at the institution. He described the city as an “unstoppable global metropolis” and emphasised that AU serves as a guiding institution among the state’s 53 universities.

He recalled the contributions of historical patrons such as the Vizianagaram, Pithapuram, and Bobbili royal families, and paid tribute to the university’s first Vice Chancellor, Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, for laying a strong foundation.

He also referenced India’s former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who served as the university’s second Vice Chancellor.

Naidu emphasised that universities should evolve beyond degree-granting institutions into hubs of innovation, entrepreneurship, and societal transformation. He urged students to focus on knowledge, innovation, and startups, and encouraged them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He also revealed that Andhra University had entered into Memoranda of Understanding with the University of Florida and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to enhance academic collaboration.

Setting an ambitious target, Naidu said the university should aim to be among the top five institutions in India and within the top 100 globally. He announced a proposed allocation of ₹500 crore to support this vision and called for contributions from alumni and industry leaders to build a corpus fund.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who attended the celebrations, highlighted the role of discipline and self-belief in achieving success. Reflecting on his own journey, he noted that consistent practice and dedication helped him overcome challenges.

“Doubts are natural when pursuing goals, but confidence is the most powerful tool in any field,” Tendulkar said, urging students to remain focused and committed.

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and popular film director S S Rajamouli were among the other dignitaries who attended the function.