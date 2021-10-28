At Asean-India summit, PM Modi says Covid-19 pandemic posed lot of challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 18th Asean-India Summit via video conferencing. Addressing the event, Modi said that the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic posed a lot of challenges for the member nations.

“This challenging time was also a test of India-Asean friendship. Our mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening our relations in future and form base for goodwill between our people.”

Modi said history is witness to the fact that India and Asean have had relations since thousands of years.

“Our shared values, traditions, languages, texts, architecture, culture and food are the glimpses of these relations,” the Prime Minister further said, adding this is the reason that why the unity and centrality of Asean has always been an important priority for India.

According to an official statement, the Asean-India Summit is being attended by the heads of the state/government of the Asean countries.

“The 18th Asean -India Summit will review the status of Asean-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas including Covid-19 and Health, Trade & Commerce, Connectivity, and Education and Culture. Important regional and international developments including post pandemic economic recovery will also be discussed,” the statement added.

The summit is held every year and provides an opportunity for India and Asean to engage at the highest level.