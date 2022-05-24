PM on India-US ties after bilateral meet with Biden: ‘A partnership of trust’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting on Tuesday in Tokyo, hours after the second in-person Quad summit kicked off with a focus on the Indo-pacific region, and the Ukraine war. In an address, after the meeting, PM Modi said, "India and the US partnership - in the true sense - is a partnership of trust”. The two countries share common views on the Indo-pacific region, he underlined.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet you and today we also participated in a very useful Quad summit today. Our common interests have indeed strengthened the mutual trust between the two countries. We are expanding our financial and trade ties but still they are well below the potential,” the prime minister underscored.

#WATCH "India & US partnership in the true sense is a partnership of trust," says PM Modi in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/KIweBryiJC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

“I'm confident that with the conclusion of the US Investment Incentive Agreement, we will see concrete progress in investment between our two countries. We are also increasing bilateral cooperation in terms of technology and other areas,” he added.

“Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to making the US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth,” Biden told the prime minister. The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders “discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, people to people ties between the two countries”. The talks “concluded with substantive outcomes adding depth and momentum to the bilateral partnership,” he said.

