At BJP meet, PM Modi tells MPs to focus on social issues, reach out to people

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Mar 28, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have told BJP MPs that the opposition will try to rake up issues and indulge in mud-slinging every time the party performs well in elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told his party colleagues to focus on social issues in their respective constituencies to ensure better outreach to people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister Nitin Gadkari at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Parliamentary Party meeting, the PM said involvement in ensuring implementation of social schemes will benefit the party, said a person aware of the details adding that the PM cited the example of Gujarat, where the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign has helped in improving the sex ratio.

At a time, the opposition has joined ranks against the BJP, demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into allegations of financial irregularities against the Adani Group, the PM is learnt to have said that the opposition will try to rake up issues and indulge in mud-slinging every time the BJP performs well in elections, for instance in the recently held polls in three north eastern states, where the party won in two states and formed government with an ally in the third.

“The PM asked the MPs to focus on the Samajik Nyay saptah (social justice) from April 6-14. From May 15-June 15 they will have to reach out to the masses with information about the accomplishments of the Union government in the past nine years,” said a functionary.

The BJP’s OBC Morcha has already lined up a series of programmes to reach out with a list of benefits that the communities have reaped since the party came to power at the Centre in 2014. It will also use the occasion to draw attention to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments against the Modi surname, which the BJP said is an insult to the OBC community at large.

The lawmakers have also been asked to use technology for better connect with their constituents. Those who are not conversant with the use of modern technology have been asked to seek help from experts, the functionary quoted above said.

This is the first such meeting in the second half of the ongoing budget session.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

